Haj 2023: Three Filipino pilgrims die in Saudi Arabia before performing rites

Pilgrims who experience difficulties due to heat-related issues are provided free healthcare services at the kingdom's modern facilities, official says

A team from the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh assists distressed Filipino Hajj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia on June 28. Some of the pilgrims were endorsed for medical care and had been discharged. — Photo courtesy: Philippine Embassy in Riyadh

By Web Desk Published: Fri 30 Jun 2023, 4:38 PM

Three Filipinos, who travelled to Saudi Arabia for Haj, passed away before the actual pilgrimage started, the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh confirmed on Friday.

The pilgrims died of "natural causes", according to a report published in the state-run Philippine News Agency (PNA)

"The Embassy and the Philippine Consulate are assisting in the burial of the deceased in the holy city of Makkah,” the report added, quoting Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Rommel Romato.

No other details on the cause of the pilgrims' deaths were provided.

The embassy vowed to continue monitoring the condition of the more than 7,000 Filipinos who are now in Saudi Arabia for Haj.

“I visited our Filipino pilgrims in Mina on June 28 to ascertain their condition. Most of our pilgrims have experienced logistical challenges during the Hajj,” Romato said.

“They expect improvements in the NCMF’s (National Commission on Muslim Filipinos’) arrangements for accommodation, food, and transportation, etc.”

Considering the intense heat in Saudi Arabia at this time of the year, a medical team has been attending to pilgrims who experience difficulties. Some had to be taken to hospitals but were eventually discharged.

"Saudi Arabia has modern medical facilities catering to the needs of millions of pilgrims. Medical services are provided to all pilgrims free of charge," the official said.

ALSO READ: