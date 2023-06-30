Haj 2023: Three Filipino pilgrims die in Saudi Arabia before performing rites

The actor denies allegations of historic offences committed against four men which are said to have taken place between 2001 and 2013
Three Filipinos, who travelled to Saudi Arabia for Haj, passed away before the actual pilgrimage started, the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh confirmed on Friday.
The pilgrims died of "natural causes", according to a report published in the state-run Philippine News Agency (PNA)
"The Embassy and the Philippine Consulate are assisting in the burial of the deceased in the holy city of Makkah,” the report added, quoting Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Rommel Romato.
No other details on the cause of the pilgrims' deaths were provided.
The embassy vowed to continue monitoring the condition of the more than 7,000 Filipinos who are now in Saudi Arabia for Haj.
“I visited our Filipino pilgrims in Mina on June 28 to ascertain their condition. Most of our pilgrims have experienced logistical challenges during the Hajj,” Romato said.
“They expect improvements in the NCMF’s (National Commission on Muslim Filipinos’) arrangements for accommodation, food, and transportation, etc.”
Considering the intense heat in Saudi Arabia at this time of the year, a medical team has been attending to pilgrims who experience difficulties. Some had to be taken to hospitals but were eventually discharged.
"Saudi Arabia has modern medical facilities catering to the needs of millions of pilgrims. Medical services are provided to all pilgrims free of charge," the official said.
ALSO READ:
The actor denies allegations of historic offences committed against four men which are said to have taken place between 2001 and 2013
Corenswet will play the lead in Superman: Legacy, which also marks the inception of a fresh DC universe spearheaded by James Gunn
28-year-old Vanilla, who was immediately separated from her mother after being born at a research lab, spent most of her early life in small cages suspended from the ground
Podcaster and jiu-jitsu black belt Lex Fridman shares photos from an “impromptu training session” with Musk, saying he was “extremely impressed” by the billionaire's performance
A plane linked to him was shown on a flight tracking service taking off from the southern Russian city of Rostov early on Tuesday and landing in Belarus
The whale kept swimming metres away from the kayaker and followed him from Tamarama to Coogee Beach, according to reports
Mayor Eric Adams called the moment a significant win for the local families
It involved 'monitoring air, land and sea routes used by such networks', according to information shared in the video