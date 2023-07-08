Gang of 33 Filipinos arrested for forging official documents in Kuwait

Published: Sat 8 Jul 2023

A gang of 33 Philippines' nationals have been arrested by authorities in Kuwait.

The group was arrested for forging official documents which include – marriage certificates, academic certificates, driving license certificates, the country's Ministry of Interior has said in a post on Instagram.

The documents would be forged for different purposes which are:

Marriage certificate: To ease the visa process by transferring the domestic worker visa to a family one which would later be transferred to any company that the individual would join.

Academic certificate: These would help individuals enter Europe, as an entry visa requires an academic certificate.

Driving license certificate: This would ease the application process for a local driving license. Presenting a driving license certificate from the individual's country can expedite the process.

The Counterfeiting and Forgery Department of Kuwait's General Department of Criminal Investigation, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of the State of the Philippines in Kuwait made the arrests.

The General Department of Relations and Security Media at the Ministry of Interior has stated that the authority will not allow anyone to disrespect and tamper with the rules and laws of the nation.

The country's Ministry of Interior has reiterated that nobody is above the law and that it will deal firmly with every incident that may disturb public order.

