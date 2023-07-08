Gang of 33 Filipinos arrested for forging official documents in Kuwait

45-year-old entrepreneur, who spends $2 million a year to age backwards, reveals why he eats dinner at 11am
For the last two years, Bryan Johnson has been trying to bio-hack his body with the help of a team of 30 doctors
A gang of 33 Philippines' nationals have been arrested by authorities in Kuwait.
The group was arrested for forging official documents which include – marriage certificates, academic certificates, driving license certificates, the country's Ministry of Interior has said in a post on Instagram.
The documents would be forged for different purposes which are:
The Counterfeiting and Forgery Department of Kuwait's General Department of Criminal Investigation, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of the State of the Philippines in Kuwait made the arrests.
The General Department of Relations and Security Media at the Ministry of Interior has stated that the authority will not allow anyone to disrespect and tamper with the rules and laws of the nation.
The country's Ministry of Interior has reiterated that nobody is above the law and that it will deal firmly with every incident that may disturb public order.
ALSO READ:
For the last two years, Bryan Johnson has been trying to bio-hack his body with the help of a team of 30 doctors
The official Twitter handle of the tournament has come up with a brand new poster featuring the top two seeds grooving to the chartbuster song from the movie RRR
Leading pilot Scott Griffith lost control of the thrusters, which was not mounted properly
In the video uploaded on Twitter, the woman can be seen standing atop the baggage scale and smashing computer monitors
The British man says that "only after what regrettably happened did I learn of the antiquity of the monument"
The unofficial heat records come after months of unusually hot conditions due to climate change and a strong El Nino event
The driver is believed to have lost control of the vehicle
She sang the Mandarin version of the 1998 ballad Reflection from the Disney film Mulan