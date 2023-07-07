Now, traffic fines must be cleared before crossing border in Kuwait

The unofficial heat records come after months of unusually hot conditions due to climate change and a strong El Nino event
Planning a cross-country drive from the UAE to Kuwait? Take note of a new law that came into effect on Thursday: Drivers of non-Kuwaiti vehicles will have to pay traffic fines before leaving the state.
Kuwait's Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced the immediate launch of the policy on Thursday.
Under the new rule, no vehicle — for which a traffic violation was registered — would be allowed to leave Kuwait until fines are paid.
Collection points have been set up at border crossings, according to the MoI advisory.
The policy comes under the directives of the country's first deputy prime minister and minister of interior.
ALSO READ:
The unofficial heat records come after months of unusually hot conditions due to climate change and a strong El Nino event
The driver is believed to have lost control of the vehicle
She sang the Mandarin version of the 1998 ballad Reflection from the Disney film Mulan
Figure out what works best for you — keeping in mind what that means may change. Exercise is more sustainable if we have an emotional connection to it
The seismic activity also prompted Icelandic Meteorological Office to raise its aviation alert to orange from green
She and Prince William attended a tea party held to mark the 75th anniversary of the National Health Service
Photos of the hoarding have been widely shared on social media, with many users pointing out that it was "tone deaf" and in “poor taste”
While the first incident took place at Perdido Key beach, another incident was reported at Navarre Beach