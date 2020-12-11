Video: UAE's Sheikh Mohamed meets UK's Prince Charles
The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince discussed a number of subjects with Britain's heir to the throne.
As part of his visit to the United Kingdom, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Thursday met Britain’s heir to the throne, Prince Charles.
Sheikh Mohamed and Prince Charles discussed the historical ties of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and the United Kingdom, as well as the ongoing international efforts to mitigate the impact of Covid-19.
Sheikh Mohamed and Prince Charles also exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest.
During the meeting, attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Mohamed thanked Prince Charles for his warm hospitality.
Also view: Photos: UAE's Sheikh Mohamed meets UK PM Boris Johnson to discuss bilateral relations
He conveyed the greetings of the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Queen Elizabeth II and to Prince Philip, and his wishes to them for good health.
Sheikh Mohamed underlined the privileged relations between the UAE and the UK, saying the growing bonds between the two nations are not limited to economic and commercial fields, but extend to cultural and educational domains. He expressed his wishes for further progress and prosperity to the British people.
Prince Charles welcomed Sheikh Mohamed’s visit to the UK and thanked him for his noble feelings and solidarity with the people of the UK during the challenging times the world is currently going through.
The meeting was attended by Mansour Abdullah Balhoul Al Falasi, UAE Ambassador to the UK, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, the Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.
-
Europe
Video: UAE's Sheikh Mohamed meets UK's Prince...
The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince discussed a number of subjects with... READ MORE
-
News
US Senate clears UAE arms sale
Continued US support enables the UAE to take on more of the burden... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Israel, Morocco agree to normalize relations
Trump sealed the agreement in a phone call on Thursday with... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Bahrain says Covid-19 vaccine free for all...
Bahrain last Friday became the second nation in the world to approve... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews