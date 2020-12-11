Photos
Logo
 

Photos: UAE's Sheikh Mohamed meets UK PM Boris Johnson to discuss bilateral relations

Wam

Published on December 11, 2020 at 00.01

1 of 5
khaleejtimes - photos

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday met at Johnson's 10 Downing Street residence.
2 of 5
khaleejtimes - photos

Sheikh Mohamed and Johnson discussed the prospects of promoting economic and trade relations between the two countries as well as their cooperation as part of the global fight against Covid-19.
3 of 5
khaleejtimes - photos

On issues of common interest in the Middle East, Sheikh Mohamed said: "The Middle East region suffers from several complicated conflicts which entail wisdom, a new vision and dialogue to reach permanent peace that fulfils the ambitions of the region’s peoples for development and stability."
4 of 5
khaleejtimes - photos

For his part, the British Prime Minister hailed the privileged friendly relations between the UAE and UK, describing the Emirates as a key strategic ally for Britain.
5 of 5
khaleejtimes - photos

Johnson also commended the key role played by the UAE as part of the global fight against Covid-19 and the nation’s rapid response to the repercussion of the pandemic by collaborating with the countries of the world and contributing to supporting their healthcare sectors during the crisis.
POPULAR GALLERIES
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
 
MORE GALLERIES
Category
SORT BY:
Latest galleries
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 