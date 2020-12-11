Photos: UAE's Sheikh Mohamed meets UK PM Boris Johnson to discuss bilateral relations Wam Published on December 11, 2020 at 00.01

1 of 5 His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday met at Johnson's 10 Downing Street residence.

2 of 5 Sheikh Mohamed and Johnson discussed the prospects of promoting economic and trade relations between the two countries as well as their cooperation as part of the global fight against Covid-19.

3 of 5 On issues of common interest in the Middle East, Sheikh Mohamed said: "The Middle East region suffers from several complicated conflicts which entail wisdom, a new vision and dialogue to reach permanent peace that fulfils the ambitions of the region’s peoples for development and stability."

4 of 5 For his part, the British Prime Minister hailed the privileged friendly relations between the UAE and UK, describing the Emirates as a key strategic ally for Britain.