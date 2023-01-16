Watch: Horrifying video appears to show Indian passenger's Facebook live minutes before fatal Nepal plane crash

Of the 68 passengers and four crew members that were on board the aircraft, no survivors have been found yet

Yesterday, a horrific plane crash in Nepal took the world by storm. A twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft, operated by Nepal’s Yeti Airlines, flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara, when it crashed and erupted into flames.

Minutes before the fateful incident, an Indian passenger, Sonu Jaiswal went live on Facebook.

The disturbing video has the unaware passenger panning towards the window which shows the town of Pokhara below. The one-and-a-half minute video shows the four passengers that were travelling together from Uttar Pradesh.

"Wah beta wah, mauj kar di (Wow, what great fun)", one of the four say, indicating how much they were enjoying the plane ride.

However, towards the end of the video, there is a scuffle as the camera moves and a loud crash is heard immediately followed by screams. The video then shows flames erupting.

Viewer discretion is advised for the video below. Disturbing visuals.

Of the 68 passengers and four crew members that were on board the aircraft, no survivors have been found yet. It was carrying 15 foreign nationals, as well as four crew members, Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement. The foreigners included five Indians, four Russians, two South Koreans, and one each from Ireland, Australia, Argentina and France.

