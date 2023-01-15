Photos: Plane crash in Nepal leaves at least 68 dead

As search efforts ended for the day, dozens were confirmed killed when a regional passenger plane crashed into a gorge in the resort town of Pokhara

Photos: Reuters

By Web Desk Published: Sun 15 Jan 2023, 7:24 PM

As search efforts ended for the day, 68 people were confirmed dead after a regional passenger plane with 72 aboard crashed into a gorge while landing at a newly opened airport in the resort town of Pokhara Sunday, according to Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority. It's the country’s deadliest airplane accident in three decades.

Members of Nepal Army look towards the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023.

Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies from the wreckage at the crash site.

Fire brigade sprays water to douse a fire at the crash site.

Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies from the wreckage.

