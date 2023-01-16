Nepal plane crash: Not a single person found alive from accident site, army says

Weather conditions hampered search and rescue operations, which have now resumed

By ANI Published: Mon 16 Jan 2023, 7:29 AM Last updated: Mon 16 Jan 2023, 7:45 AM

Nepal Army on Monday said they have not rescued anyone alive from the site of the plane crash that occurred on Sunday in the central resort city of Pokhara.

"We haven't rescued anyone alive from the crash site," said Nepal Army Spokesperson Krishna Prasad Bhandari.

The search and rescue operations were due to resume at dawn, however, weather conditions have hampered the same. Operations have now continued, a day after the aircraft crash at Pokhara airport which claimed 68 lives as per the latest toll.

A Yeti Airlines passenger plane crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened airport in Nepal's Pokhara. 72 people, including five Indians, on board, are feared to be dead.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has called an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers following Sunday's aircraft crash in Pokhara.

Dahal has directed the country's home ministry, security personnel, and all government agencies to carry out immediate rescue and relief operations.

A twin-engine turboprop ATR 72 plane crashed en route from the Nepali capital of Kathmandu to Pokhara. The Nepalese authorities have tasked a special commission with investigating the causes of the crash. A report is expected in 45 days.

In a statement issued earlier on Sunday, Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority said the flight carrying 68 passengers included, five Indians, four Russians, and one Irish national.

"Nepali Army, Police Force, Airport Rescue, and Fire Fighting and Nepal Police will be informed about the rescue operation. Total number 72 including crew female 25 male 30, standard, white. So far, the death toll is 68," the statement read.

ALSO READ: