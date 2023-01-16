Nepal plane crash: Not a single person found alive from accident site, army says

Both brothers resisted international pressure to investigate war crimes committed during the traumatic, decades-long civil war during their time in office
Nepal Army on Monday said they have not rescued anyone alive from the site of the plane crash that occurred on Sunday in the central resort city of Pokhara.
"We haven't rescued anyone alive from the crash site," said Nepal Army Spokesperson Krishna Prasad Bhandari.
The search and rescue operations were due to resume at dawn, however, weather conditions have hampered the same. Operations have now continued, a day after the aircraft crash at Pokhara airport which claimed 68 lives as per the latest toll.
A Yeti Airlines passenger plane crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened airport in Nepal's Pokhara. 72 people, including five Indians, on board, are feared to be dead.
Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has called an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers following Sunday's aircraft crash in Pokhara.
Dahal has directed the country's home ministry, security personnel, and all government agencies to carry out immediate rescue and relief operations.
A twin-engine turboprop ATR 72 plane crashed en route from the Nepali capital of Kathmandu to Pokhara. The Nepalese authorities have tasked a special commission with investigating the causes of the crash. A report is expected in 45 days.
In a statement issued earlier on Sunday, Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority said the flight carrying 68 passengers included, five Indians, four Russians, and one Irish national.
"Nepali Army, Police Force, Airport Rescue, and Fire Fighting and Nepal Police will be informed about the rescue operation. Total number 72 including crew female 25 male 30, standard, white. So far, the death toll is 68," the statement read.
ALSO READ:
Both brothers resisted international pressure to investigate war crimes committed during the traumatic, decades-long civil war during their time in office
He was imprisoned for child sexual abuse before his convictions were quashed on appeal
The vocational route is not looked down on or regarded as a lesser form of intelligence. And that’s how it should be everywhere, because the skill sets of visual thinkers are essential to finding real-world solutions to society’s many problems
All of the deaths were attributed to carbon monoxide poisoning
The quake was at a depth of 97 kilometres (60.27 miles) below the earth's surface, say officials
Google, Apple and Meta offer near-limitless storage, but it’s wise to keep copies
What seems most likely is that even if a soft landing is achieved, it will be smoother for some households and businesses and rockier for others
Some people at the station were shot in the attack, police say