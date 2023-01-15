UAE offers condolences, stands in solidarity with Nepal over victims of plane crash

The nation expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased, and sends its wishes for a speedy recovery to those injured

By WAM Published: Sun 15 Jan 2023, 9:29 PM

The United Arab Emirates has offered its condolences and expressed its solidarity with Nepal for the victims of the plane crash.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Nepali government, people and to the families of the victims as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

