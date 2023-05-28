Powerful 6.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan, sparking panic among residents

The eyepiece features a camera, a microphone and an internal projector screen where words are displayed in front of the user's eye
A powerful 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted several parts of Pakistan on Sunday morning, sparking panic and forcing residents to flee their homes.
The epicentre of the quake was the border region of Afghanistan and Tajikistan and it originated at a depth of 223 km, which considerably reduced its devastating impact, according to the National Seismic Monitoring in Islamabad.
The shocks were reported in Islamabad, Peshawar, Swat, Haripur, Malakand, Abbottabad, Batgram, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Texlia, Pind Dadan Khan and several other parts of the country.
Tremors were felt in a number of districts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to DawnNewsTV, earthquakes were also felt in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.
As per Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provincial disaster management organisation, tremors were felt throughout the province, but the control room had not yet received reports of any damage, reported Dawn.
Meanwhile, the US Geological Survey, a US government organisation that monitors seismic activity throughout the world, reported a 5.2 magnitude earthquake 35 km southeast of Jurm, Afghanistan. Jurm is a village in Badakhshan Province in north-eastern Afghanistan.
Moreover, strong earthquake tremors were felt on Sunday in Srinagar and Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir following a magnitude 5.2 earthquake in Fayzabad in Afghanistan.
The quake was reported at 11:19 am at "Lat: 36.56 and Long: 71.13, Depth: 220 Km" in Afghanistan. the National Center for Seismology said.
