Second massive earthquake in two days strikes New Caledonia, triggers fresh tsunami warning

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said it was a 7.1 magnitude quake

By Reuters Published: Sat 20 May 2023, 7:21 AM

An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck southeast of the Loyalty Islands in the French territory of New Caledonia on Saturday, the authorities said.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake hit at a depth of about 36 km (22.37 miles).

Australia's meteorology bureau said there was no tsunami threat to Australia following the quake.

