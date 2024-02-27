Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan, wife indicted on land bribe charges

Russia still controls roughly a quarter of the country after Ukraine failed to meet expectations with its summer-time counteroffensive not producing major breakthroughs
A Pakistani court indicted jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi on Tuesday on charges that they allegedly received land as a bribe during his premiership, his party said.
Khan, 71, has been in jail since August in connection with other cases, and has previously denied the allegations. He had already been convicted in two cases on corruption charges, that disqualified him from taking part in politics for 10 years.
The trial was held on a jail's premises. The couple pleaded not guilty, the party said.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party backed candidates won the largest number of seats in parliament in Feb. 8 national elections despite the convictions and what it says was a military backed crackdown.
But his opposition parties led by the Sharif and Bhutto dynasties cobbled together an alliance to make a minority coalition government.
The latest indictment is related to Al-Qadir Trust, which is a non-governmental welfare organization set up by Khan and his third wife Bushra Bibi in 2018 when he was still in office.
Prosecutors say the trust was a front for Khan to receive valuable land as a bribe from a real estate developer, Malik Riaz Hussain, who is one of Pakistan's richest and most powerful businessmen.
The PTI condemned the indictment. "Trials conducted behind prison walls, only meant to paving way for miscarriage of justice," it said in a statement.
ALSO READ:
Russia still controls roughly a quarter of the country after Ukraine failed to meet expectations with its summer-time counteroffensive not producing major breakthroughs
Spokesperson says authorities gave an ultimatum to the mother of the opposition leader to agree to a secret funeral
A PTI leader says he challenged the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and other members of the Election Commission
More than 3,000 people have been evacuated from their homes to transport the bomb that weighs around 500kg
The measures target Mir payment system, financial institutions and its military industrial base
Nathaniel Veltman ran over five members of a family of Pakistan origin in Ontario, in 2021, killing four of them
They were executed by multiple gunshots to the back in Ghazni city in front of thousands of people, including the families of the convicts' victims
The Russian president flies on a modernised Tu-160M bomber plane for 40 minutes