Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz becomes first woman CM of Punjab province

Nathaniel Veltman ran over five members of a family of Pakistan origin in Ontario, in 2021, killing four of them
PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, on Monday became the first woman chief minister of Pakistan's Punjab province.
Maryam, the 50-year-old senior vice-president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, won the chief ministerial elections amid a walkout by lawmakers of former prime minister Imran Khan's party-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).
The PML-N leader defeated Rana Aftab of the PTI-backed SIC to win the chief ministerial elections for the politically crucial Punjab province, home to 120 million people.
Maryam paid a visit to her mother’s grave at Jati Umra before going to the Punjab Assembly, where the election for the post of chief minister took place.
In a post on X, the PML-N said Maryam also visited the graves of her paternal grandparents.
“For the first time in the history of our nation, a woman will become the CM Punjab. Maryam Nawaz Sharif will be the first woman to take the oath as CM Punjab!” the PML-N had said in a post on X before the election.
Nathaniel Veltman ran over five members of a family of Pakistan origin in Ontario, in 2021, killing four of them
They were executed by multiple gunshots to the back in Ghazni city in front of thousands of people, including the families of the convicts' victims
The Russian president flies on a modernised Tu-160M bomber plane for 40 minutes
In the UAE, where a progressive mindset towards health and wellness is gaining momentum, insurance providers are increasingly incentivising policyholders to adopt healthier lifestyles
The former US president links the Russian opposition leader's death to his own political troubles
Police detain people at makeshift memorials to the opposition leader, who died in prison
Those who have concerns regarding electoral irregularities can pursue legal recourse, says Kakar
A report from the the UN mission in Afghanistan says decrees are being enforced through arrest, harassment and intimidation