UAE: 9 Pakistanis injured in Ajman fire, rushed to hospital

Published: Sun 25 Feb 2024, 2:12 PM

Nine Pakistanis were injured in a factory fire incident in Ajman on Saturday and were admitted to different hospitals in the UAE.

According to the Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai, the Pakistani nationals hailed from Sindh and Punjab provinces.

“A sad accident of fire eruption occurred at a sanitisers, perfumes and related chemical products facility in Ajman late on February 24. Nine Pakistanis got injured in the ill-fated incident and were immediately rushed to different hospitals,” said the statement issued by the Pakistani mission.

Four of these injured were initially taken to Khalifa bin Zayed Hospital in Ajman. These include: Gul Dad, Nawab Nawaz and Imam Bux Solangi who hailed from Nawabshah (Sindh) and Mohammed Akram, a resident of Dera Ghazi Khan (Punjab), who were initially taken to Khalifa bin Zayed Hospital. Nawab Nawaz and Imam Bux were later shifted to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City Abu Dhabi while the other two were under treatment in Khalifa bin Zayed Hospital.

Mohammed Ijaz was admitted to Zayed Hospital in Sharjah, while Shahid Mumtaz and Zahoor Hayat were undergoing treatment at Kuwait Hospital Sharjah. Sikandar Abdul Rahim was undergoing treatment admitted at Al Qassimi Hospital Sharjah. All four victims of the unfortunate incident hailed from Shaheed Nawabshah, Sindh, in Pakistan.

The Consulate General of Pakistan’s Welfare Wing’s team is coordinating with Al Jurf Police Station, Ajman, to assist in ascertaining the incident site and Akbar Khan, a resident of Dera Ghazi Khan, Punjab who is the ninth victim of the accident.

Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s ambassador to the UAE, expressed his best wishes and prayers for the recovery of the injured. He assured that all possible assistance shall be extended to fellow Pakistanis who became victims of the accident.

“We are ensuring all possible assistance to the injured Pakistanis. The Welfare Wing visited the hospitals immediately after the unfortunate occurrence and is constantly in touch with the relevant authorities,” said Hussain Muhammad, Consul General in Dubai.

This is the second fire incident in the past month involving Pakistani nationals. In January, Pakistani national Imran Khan and his daughter passed away in a fire in Sharjah’s Muweilah area, while his wife and two others were hospitalised after the fire broke out in their apartment.

