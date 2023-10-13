Magnitude 5.2 earthquake shakes Philippine capital

This World Mental Health Day, let us remember that a healthy mind is the bedrock upon which our financial success and emotional fulfilment are built
A magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit the Philippines on Friday, the US Geological Survey said, shaking buildings in the capital, but there were no reports of casualties or damage.
The shallow quake struck about 100 kilometres south of Manila at 8.24am local time (4.24am UAE time) and sent students and office workers fleeing from their buildings.
"So far everything's okay. No casualties although this is the epicentre," said Rafael Cuevas, a disaster agency official in Calaca city in Batangas province.
"We felt a strong shake... for less than 10 seconds."
Mabini municipality disaster chief Arnold Panopio said: "At first it was just a slight jolt then it became strong then stopped immediately."
Panopio said no casualties or damage had been reported, but a local high school with around 2,000 students had suspended classes as a precaution.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Abby Bautista, a receptionist at Camp Netanya Resort and Spa in Mabini, told AFP the eleven Filipino guests staying at the hotel were unbothered by the quake.
"The tourists here didn't go out of their rooms, no one even called the intercom," Bautista said.
"The chandelier here moved for around five to six seconds."
In Manila, students wearing hard hats and office workers assembled outside buildings, waiting for the all clear to go back inside.
Quakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.
ALSO READ:
This World Mental Health Day, let us remember that a healthy mind is the bedrock upon which our financial success and emotional fulfilment are built
The World Health Organisation estimates more than 11,000 people from 1,655 families had been affected
EU Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi says Israel has now every right to defend itself within the bounds of international law
Goldin is only the third woman to win the prize, which was announced by Hans Ellegren, secretary-general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences
A government spokesman says hundreds are still trapped, with more than 1,000 hurt and more than 1,300 homes destroyed
The death toll surged to almost 1,000 since Palestinian militant group Hamas launched its massive surprise attack on Israel
The Ukrainian president says diplomats were cooperating with the Israeli police to ensure the safety of their citizens
He adds that United States has also taken note of reports of several Americans killed in Israel and Washington is looking to verify the details and figures