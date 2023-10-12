Saudi man killed in Philippines; police launch investigation

The World Health Organisation estimates more than 11,000 people from 1,655 families had been affected
A Saudi Arabian man has been killed in a shooting incident in the Philippines.
According to Arab News, the man, his wife, and her brother were driving in a car on a busy road in Shariff Aguak, the capital of Maguindanao del Sur province, when two men on a motorbike shot at them after tailing them for a while.
Philippine police said that an investigation into the incident is ongoing. They also told the media that although there were eyewitnesses of the incident, they were "afraid to talk."
The man has been identified as Sulaiman Jamal, and his wife's name is Bainot. The latter is being treated for her injuries at a hospital. The Saudi embassy in Manila said that it was keeping a close eye on the Bainot and following up on her condition
It has been reported by Saudi media that the couple had just bought a farm lot and had been living in the area since last year.
