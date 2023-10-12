Israel-Palestine conflict: 2 Filipinos killed in Hamas attacks

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos says contacting the victims' families is among 'the most difficult phone calls' he has had to make

by Web Desk Published: Thu 12 Oct 2023, 11:10 AM

The Philippines is in mourning — after two Filipinos were confirmed to have died in the ongoing war between Israel and Palestinian militants. The death toll could rise to three, as another body undergoes DNA tests.

One of the victims, a caregiver, was shot dead after Hamas fighters broke into their residence.

"The militants barged into the house and gunned down the caregiver and her employer," labour official Rudy Gabasan was quoted as saying in local media reports.

The circumstances surrounding the death of the other victim weren't clear but the authorities believed he was among those captured by Hamas.

DNA testing is underway to confirm a possible third fatality, according to the Philippine Embassy in Israel.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Thursday said the country joins the victims' families in grief as he vowed to provide all necessary assistance.

Marcos personally informed the families of their loved ones' death in what he described as "two of the most difficult phone calls I've had to make as president".

"We will provide the utmost support to the families they were taken from," the president said.

The death toll among foreigners caught in the crossfire has been rising as the conflict escalates. Thailand on Thursday reported that 22 of its citizens were killed.

