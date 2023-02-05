Look: When former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf met UAE Rulers, attended cricket match in Abu Dhabi

Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf gesteures as he attends the first of two day-night Cricket matches between India and Pakistan at the Zayad Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, 18 April 2006. Proceeds from today's match will be donated to the survivors of the massive earthquake that hit Kashmir last October killing more than 73,000 people in Pakistan and 1,300 in India, while revenues from the second game tomorrow will be shared by the Indian and Pakistan cricket boards. AFP Photo/RABIH MOGHRABI (Photo by RABIH MOGHRABI / AFP)

Former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf passed away in the early hours of Sunday. He was hospitalised earlier in Dubai due to a rare illness.

The former leader shared ties with the UAE, visiting the country often. He was also residing in Dubai since 2016.

Musharraf was also seen offering condolences to His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in 2019.

Take a look at his developing relationship with the country over the years:

Pakistan's General Pervez Musharraf gestures as he addresses prominent members of the United Arab Emirates' 600,000-strong Pakistani community in Abu Dhabi in 1999. (Photo: AFP)

In this picture taken on June 10, 2002, former Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf (L) listens to former UAE president Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan during a meeting in Abu Dhabi.

Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf gives a press conference in Abu Dhabi in June, 2002. (Photo: AFP)

Former UAE president Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed al Nahyan (R) welcomes former Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf upon his arrival to Abu Dhabi on June 4, 2005. (Photo: Wam)

Pervez Musharraf gesteures as he attends the first of two day-night Cricket matches between India and Pakistan at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on April 18, 2006. (Photo: AFP)

Pervez Musharraf and UAE's former minister of Higher Education, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan (Up-R) attend cricket matches between India and Pakistan at the Zayad Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on April 18, 2006. (Photo: AFP)

Pervez Musharraf (R) shakes hand with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai prior to a meeting in Islamabad on May 30, 2006. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf (L) receives a gift from former UAE president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on 24 January 2007. (Photo: Wam)

Pakistan's military leader Pervez Musharraf talks to media at his residence before his departure to Karachi, in Dubai on March 24, 2013. (Photo: AFP)

The former President is seen offering his condolences to His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah on the death of Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi

