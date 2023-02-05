Musharraf passes away in Dubai: Family intends to repatriate body to Pakistan

Consulate issues no objection certificate, says it will offer assistance as needed

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sun 5 Feb 2023, 12:31 PM Last updated: Sun 5 Feb 2023, 1:12 PM

The Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai, has issued a no objection certificate (NOC) for the repatriation of the body of former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf. In order to repatriate the body, a no objection certificate is required from the Consulate General of Pakistan.

“We are in touch with the family and the consulate will facilitate in whatever way it can, the consulate has issued the no objection certificate,” Hassan Afzal Khan, Consul-General at the Pakistan Consulate, Dubai, confirmed to Khaleej Times on Sunday.

After a prolonged illness, Musharraf died in the wee hours of Sunday in Dubai.

In June last year, his family had confirmed that he was admitted to American Hospital in Dubai. In a statement posted on his Twitter account, the family had said that the former president was "going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning".

He was married to Sehba Musharraf and is survived by a son and daughter.

Officials said first a death notification is issued and then a certificate for the deceased which Musharraf’s family is working on.

However, Musharraf’s mother Zareen also died in January 2021 and was buried in Dubai.

Sources close to the family member said that the former president's family is planning and working to fly Musharraf’s body back to Pakistan. However, a final decision will be formally announced shortly.

“The family intends to take his body to Pakistan. Since he was a former president and army chief, his body would be flown back to his home country,” sources said.

