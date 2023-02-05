A life in pictures: Former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf (1943-2023)

The former leader passed away in Dubai earlier today

By Web Desk Published: Sun 5 Feb 2023, 11:38 AM Last updated: Sun 5 Feb 2023, 12:07 PM

Pakistan’s former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf has passed away.

Talking to Khaleej Times, the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai confirmed that the former leader passed away on Sunday morning and that the country’s missions are in touch with his family.

Here are some moments during and post his tenure as a leader of Pakistan:

Pervez Musharraf is seen here with late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, former president of the UAE

The former president of Pakistan (L) is pictured shaking hands with Atal Bihari Vajpayee (R), the former prime minister of India in the picture above

Musharraf is pictured gesturing during a speech

Pervez Musharraf meets former Sultan of Oman, Qaboos bin Said Al Said

Pervez Musharraf during an interview with Khaleej Times in June, 2018

Pervez Musharraf is seen smiling with his wife, Sehba Musharraf in front of the Taj Mahal

Musharraf is seen addressing the 56th United Nations General Assembly in 2001

