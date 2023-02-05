Dubai: Former Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf passes away

The former leader had been hospitalised earlier for a while due to an illness

By Web Desk Published: Sun 5 Feb 2023, 10:14 AM Last updated: Sun 5 Feb 2023, 10:31 AM

Pakistan’s former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf has died, according to people close to his family and Pakistani media reports. He was 79.

The former leader had been hospitalised earlier in Dubai due to a rare disease called amyloidosis.

Musharraf ruled as president of Pakistan between 2001 and 2008. He founded the All Pakistan Muslim League in 2010.

Born in Delhi, he was raised in Karachi and Istanbul. The second son of his parents, he has two brothers, Javed and Naved.

He was married to Sehba in 1968 and is survived by their children, Ayla and Bila.

