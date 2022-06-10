Former Pakistan President Musharraf hospitalised in Dubai

Family dismisses rumours that he is on a ventilator

Published: Fri 10 Jun 2022, 4:42 PM Last updated: Fri 10 Jun 2022, 7:51 PM

Former President of Pakistan General (retd) Pervez Musharraf has been hospitalised after his health deteriorated.

The former leader, who ruled the country from 2001 to 2008, is admitted to American Hospital in Dubai.

Earlier this evening, social media was flooded with rumours of Musharraf's passing.

However, the former President's family has dismissed the reports, confirming that he is ill, but not on a ventilator.

"He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalised for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis)," they said in a tweet.

The former President is "going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning", they added, requesting prayers for "ease in his daily living."

The tweet comes after several media outlets ran stories declaring that the former political leader had died in Dubai on Friday.

Amyloidosis is a rare disease that occurs when an abnormal protein, called amyloid, builds up in the organs and interferes with their normal function.

Ifzaal Siddique, Overseas President of the All Pakistan Muslim League, also confirmed that although Musharraf is ill, he is "fully alert as usual".

“Please don’t listen to fake news. Just pray for his good health,” he said.

