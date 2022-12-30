India: PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away at 100

She has been a pivotal figure in Modi's life

By ANI Published: Fri 30 Dec 2022, 6:20 AM Last updated: Fri 30 Dec 2022, 6:45 AM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi — who was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad — passed away at 100.

Informing about her demise, the Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tweet early on Friday morning:

"A glorious century rests at the feet of God ... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

PM Modi recalled his visit to his mother on her 100th birthday this year.

"When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is [to] always remember that work with intelligence, live life with purity," PM Modi tweeted.

