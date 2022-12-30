India: PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away at 100
She has been a pivotal figure in Modi's life
By ANI
Published: Fri 30 Dec 2022, 6:20 AM
Last updated: Fri 30 Dec 2022, 6:45 AM
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi — who was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad — passed away at 100.
Informing about her demise, the Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tweet early on Friday morning:
"A glorious century rests at the feet of God ... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."
Photo: @narendramodi/Twitter
PM Modi recalled his visit to his mother on her 100th birthday this year.
"When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is [to] always remember that work with intelligence, live life with purity," PM Modi tweeted.
