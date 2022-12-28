India PM Modi's mother Heeraben admitted to hospital

The Prime Minister had visited his mother, who turned 100 in June, ahead of the recently held Gujarat assembly polls

Photo: ANI

By ANI Published: Wed 28 Dec 2022, 1:23 PM

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi was admitted to hospital. Her condition is now reported to be stable.

The hospital statement said:

"Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad and her health condition is stable."

Ahead of the recently-held Gujarat assembly polls, during campaigning, the Prime Minister had visited his mother who turned 100 this June.

Heeraben had also cast her vote in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls.

ALSO READ: