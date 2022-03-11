Look: Indian PM Modi meets mother, receives blessings after historic post-election win

Badal was Chief Minister of state from 1970 to 1971, 1977 to 1980, 1997 to 2002, and from 2007 to 2017
Asia
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat met his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence in Gandhinagar on Friday.
Modi had dinner with his mother.
Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister addressed Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan in Ahmedabad.
Further, he held a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers at the party headquarters in Ahmedabad and discussed the method for the party to “serve the people more efficiently”.
Prime Minister also held a roadshow from Gujarat airport to Kamalam (BJP’s office).
“I am humbled by the people’s affection. This support and enthusiasm inspires us to work even harder in service of our citizens,” he said. PM Modi’s visit is significant as the state is slated to go to the polls later this year.
The BJP registered a win in four of the five states, barring Punjab which went to Assembly polls in February-March, the result of which came on March 10.
In Uttar Pradesh, BJP and its allies won 255 seats out of 403 assembly constituencies. In Uttarakhand, the party secured 47 seats out of 70 seats.
In Goa, BJP won 20 seats, out of 40, and got the support of independent candidates while in Manipur, the ruling BJP coalition bagged 31 seats out of 60 seats.
