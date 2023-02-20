India flights: IndiGo plane from Delhi diverted due to bomb threat

The airline says it is cooperating with the rules of security agencies in the probe

By ANI Published: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 2:45 PM

IndiGo flight 6E 6191 operating from Delhi to Deogarh was diverted to Lucknow following a specific bomb threat today, February 20.

All necessary security protocols were followed, and the aircraft was cleared for takeoff. The airline says it is complying with the rules of security agencies in the probe.

Last month, a Dubai-bound flight from Warsaw was diverted to Krakow due to a "potential security threat". Flydubai flight FZ 1830 from Warsaw Chopin Airport (WAW) to Dubai International (DXB) on January 22 was diverted to Krakow Airport (KRK) "as a precaution", an airline spokesperson confirmed to Khaleej Times.

The passengers disembarked safely on landing.

"The aircraft has been cleared following the necessary screening by the local authorities in line with safety and security protocols and it was found to be a non-credible threat,” the spokesperson added.

Additionally, earlier this year, a chartered flight from Moscow to Goa was diverted to Jamnagar after air traffic control in Goa received a bomb threat.

Indian authorities announced all passengers were safe following the security threat.

"All 244 passengers on-board Moscow-Goa chartered flight de-boarded at the airport after the aircraft landed safely at the airport at around 9.49pm," said the Jamnagar Airport Director.

