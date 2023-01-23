Dubai-bound flight diverted due to 'potential security threat'

In mere three hours plus, await snow-clad mountains (even trees and roads), hot cups of tea, traditional and authentic meals, garnished with nuggets of history
A Dubai-bound flight from Warsaw was diverted to Krakow due to a "potential security threat".
Flydubai flight FZ 1830 from Warsaw Chopin Airport (WAW) to Dubai International (DXB) on January 22 was diverted to Krakow Airport (KRK) "as a precaution", an airline spokesperson confirmed to Khaleej Times.
"The aircraft has been cleared following the necessary screening by the local authorities in line with safety and security protocols and it was found to be a non-credible threat. We are currently working on the onward travel arrangements for our passengers," the spokesperson added.
More details to follow
