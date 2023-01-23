Dubai-bound flight diverted due to 'potential security threat'

Flydubai flight FZ 1830 from Warsaw Chopin Airport was diverted "as a precaution", the airline said

By Waheed Abbas, Sahim Salim Published: Mon 23 Jan 2023, 9:55 AM Last updated: Mon 23 Jan 2023, 10:02 AM

A Dubai-bound flight from Warsaw was diverted to Krakow due to a "potential security threat".

Flydubai flight FZ 1830 from Warsaw Chopin Airport (WAW) to Dubai International (DXB) on January 22 was diverted to Krakow Airport (KRK) "as a precaution", an airline spokesperson confirmed to Khaleej Times.

"The aircraft has been cleared following the necessary screening by the local authorities in line with safety and security protocols and it was found to be a non-credible threat. We are currently working on the onward travel arrangements for our passengers," the spokesperson added.

More details to follow

ALSO READ: