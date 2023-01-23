Dubai-bound flight diverted due to 'potential security threat'

In its latest forecast, the IEA has projected demand to rise by 1.9 million barrels per day to 101.7 million barrels per day (bpd) this year, an upgrade from its previous forecast for a 1.7 million bpd increase
A Dubai-bound flight from Warsaw was diverted to Krakow due to a "potential security threat". Flydubai flight FZ 1830 from Warsaw Chopin Airport (WAW) to Dubai International (DXB) on January 22 was diverted to Krakow Airport (KRK) "as a precaution", an airline spokesperson confirmed to Khaleej Times.
The passengers disembarked safely on landing.
"The aircraft has been cleared following the necessary screening by the local authorities in line with safety and security protocols and it was found to be a non-credible threat,” the spokesperson added.
The airline is currently working on onward travel arrangements for the affected passengers.
Local media reported that operations at the Krakow Airport resumed after a brief interruption.
On Sunday, Greek police found no explosives on board a Ryanair flight from Poland, following an earlier bomb threat. According to AFP, the Boeing 737 flight from Katowice with 190 people on board had landed in Athens with an escort of two F-16 jets, after earlier being shadowed by Hungarian warplanes.
A day prior, an Azur Air charter flight from Russia to India was diverted to Uzbekistan after it received a security threat.
In November last year, a flydubai flight from Warsaw to Dubai was diverted to Turkey’s Istanbul airport due to a security threat.
Airline crew members are trained on standard operating procedures in emergency cases like these.
ALSO READ:
In its latest forecast, the IEA has projected demand to rise by 1.9 million barrels per day to 101.7 million barrels per day (bpd) this year, an upgrade from its previous forecast for a 1.7 million bpd increase
New currency, which Brazil suggests calling the 'sur' (south) could boost regional trade and reduce reliance on the US dollar
Aldar and Diamond Developers record over Dh1 billion in sales demonstrating high demand for sustainability-centric developments
Partners can apply to the FTA for the unincorporated partnership to be treated as a taxable person, and if approved, the partnership shall be treated like a juridical person. After approval, each partner shall remain jointly and severally liable for the corporate tax payable to the FTA
The early registration period is available through the EmaraTax platform from January 2023 to May 2023 for certain categories of companies operating in the Emirates
The Mubadala company established itself as a transformative business and achieves a production milestone of 5,020 shipsets and 74,128 aero-structure parts in 2022
The rial has lost 29% of its value since nationwide protests following the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody on September 16