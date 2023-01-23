Dubai-bound flight diverted due to 'potential security threat'

Flydubai flight FZ 1830 from Warsaw Chopin Airport was diverted "as a precaution", the airline said

By Waheed Abbas, Sahim Salim Published: Mon 23 Jan 2023, 9:55 AM Last updated: Mon 23 Jan 2023, 3:41 PM

A Dubai-bound flight from Warsaw was diverted to Krakow due to a "potential security threat". Flydubai flight FZ 1830 from Warsaw Chopin Airport (WAW) to Dubai International (DXB) on January 22 was diverted to Krakow Airport (KRK) "as a precaution", an airline spokesperson confirmed to Khaleej Times.

The passengers disembarked safely on landing.

"The aircraft has been cleared following the necessary screening by the local authorities in line with safety and security protocols and it was found to be a non-credible threat,” the spokesperson added.

The airline is currently working on onward travel arrangements for the affected passengers.

Local media reported that operations at the Krakow Airport resumed after a brief interruption.

On Sunday, Greek police found no explosives on board a Ryanair flight from Poland, following an earlier bomb threat. According to AFP, the Boeing 737 flight from Katowice with 190 people on board had landed in Athens with an escort of two F-16 jets, after earlier being shadowed by Hungarian warplanes.

A day prior, an Azur Air charter flight from Russia to India was diverted to Uzbekistan after it received a security threat.

In November last year, a flydubai flight from Warsaw to Dubai was diverted to Turkey’s Istanbul airport due to a security threat.

Airline crew members are trained on standard operating procedures in emergency cases like these.

