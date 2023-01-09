India flights: Goa-bound plane makes emergency landing after receiving bomb threat

The chartered flight from Moscow was diverted to Jamnagar following a bomb threat

Mon 9 Jan 2023

Indian authorities announced that all the passengers on a chartered flight from Moscow to Goa were safe after the flight was diverted to Jamnagar, Gujarat, following a security threat.

"All 244 passengers on-board Moscow-Goa chartered flight de-boarded at the airport after the aircraft landed safely at the airport at around 9.49pm," ANI quoted Jamnagar Airport Director.

The plane landed in Jamnagar after air traffic control in Goa received a bomb threat. The aircraft is currently under isolation, and further investigation into the incident is underway.