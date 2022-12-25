The couple seemed content to be part of the royal family if only House of Windsor had been willing to embrace change
Officials of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Cochin International Airport on Sunday intercepted a male passenger and seized gold valued at over Rs4,400,000 (over Dh195,000) concealed on his body, the customs department said.
"During the examination of the said passenger," officials said, "four capsules of gold, weighing around 1068 grams in the compound form worth Rs 44.14 lakhs, concealed (on) his body were recovered and seized," the customs department added.
The investigations into this matter are underway. Further information is awaited.
Earlier in October, the Customs Air Intelligence Unit intercepted a passenger and seized over 1kg of gold concealed inside a pair of sandals at Cochin International Airport.
The gold was in paste form, cleverly sewn inside two sandals.
Kumar, a native of Kollam district in Kerala was intercepted by customs officials after walking suspiciously, on intercepting him it was revealed he had concealed 1,032 grams of gold worth Rs 49 lakh inside a pair of sandals, officials said.
