India: Passenger hides gold ingots in DVD writer in smuggling attempt from GCC country

The 23-year-old Delhi brain-injured patient was 40 days pregnant when she was first admitted
Over 900 grams of gold ingots, mobile phones, and foreign cigarettes have been seized in two different incidents at the international airport here, said the Customs on Sunday.
In the first incident, officers detected the ingots concealed in a portable digital video disc (DVD) writer kept in the bag of a passenger who arrived from Dubai on October 29.
On further examination of the bag, a press release from Customs said that 15 mobile phones and 9,000 foreign cigarettes were found.
In the second incident, gold in paste form was seized from a passenger who, too, came from Dubai.
In total, the 910gm of gold worth Rs40.53 lakh, mobile phones and foreign cigarettes worth Rs3.15 lakh were seized from the two passengers under relevant sections of the Customs Act, 1962, a media release said.
