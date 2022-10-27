India: Two women wrap 2.65kg gold around leg in smuggling attempt from Gulf country

PTI chairman says he's organising protest to press government to announce elections
Mumbai Airport Customs held two Indian woman passengers on Wednesday for allegedly illegally possessing 2.65kg of gold in a wax form worth over a crore.
The accused were travelling from Dubai and were carrying gold in wax form wrapped around their legs, said customs.
"Mumbai Airport Customs intercepted two Indian lady passengers arriving from Dubai yesterday. On examination, it was found that both were carrying 2.65kg of 24 carat gold in wax form valued at around Rs1.39 crore wrapped in wax form around their leg. Both passengers arrested," said Customs.
Earlier on October 14, the Customs department at Mumbai airport arrested an Indian national with 16 kg of gold worth Rs8.40 crore, said officials on Thursday.
The man was travelling from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to Mumbai.
On October 10, a man who attempted to smuggle gold by dipping bath towels in liquid gold was apprehended by Customs officials at the Kochi airport. The accused was identified as Fahad, 26, a native of Thrissur who travelled to Kochi airport from Dubai.
The customs officials said this was the first time they witnessed such a method of smuggling the precious metal.
ALSO READ:
PTI chairman says he's organising protest to press government to announce elections
He was shot dead when police opened fire on the vehicle he was travelling in as it drove through their roadblock without stopping
Around 10 million people were without power in 15 coastal districts, while schools were shut across the southern and southwestern regions
At least five people had been killed and officials say the casualties are likely to rise
The match was being broadcast live on Sunday evening in a local cinema hall
As a result, the government here has banned the bursting of firecrackers this year as well, with fines and jail terms in case of violations
Circumstances of Sharif's death sparked widespread outrage in his country and calls for an investigation
No injuries were reported among the 162 passengers and 11 crew members, who escaped from the aircraft using emergency slides