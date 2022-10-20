India: Man dips towel in liquid gold in smuggling attempt from Gulf country

Country has addressed technical deficiencies to meet commitments of its action plans, says global body chief
A man who attempted to smuggle gold by dipping bath towels in liquid gold was apprehended by Customs officials at the Kochi airport, informed the officials on Thursday.
The accused has been identified as Fahad, 26, a native of Thrissur who arrived at Kochi airport from Dubai on Spice Jet (SG 54) on October 10.
The customs officials said this was the first time they witnessed such a method of smuggling the precious metal.
"Fahad tried to smuggle gold by dipping bath towels in liquid gold and packing them carefully. During the inspection, the customs officers suspected the wet towels in his bag," said the officials said.
The officials added that when the accused was questioned about the wet towels, he replied that he had taken a shower before leaving for the airport.
"The Customs officers found it hard to believe his explanation. He then inspected the content properly. Five bath towels dipped in gold were seized from his bag," added the officials.
"It will take a few more days to tell exactly how much gold will be in these towels, and scientific tests are going on. The customs authorities have clarified that the gold is extracted using a very complicated method and cannot be disclosed for security reasons," said the customs officials.
ALSO READ:
Country has addressed technical deficiencies to meet commitments of its action plans, says global body chief
Move to help secure IMF, other international assistance, says justice minister
Election Commission finds former leader guilty of unlawfully selling gifts
Expert team comprised of local health officials, WHO representatives to probe incident
The authority reserved its judgement on September 19, after hearing the case, at the conclusion of the proceedings
The owner claimed that the samples were brought from a different medical facility, and that the patient had a reaction after three units were given
Vacancies include positions in armed forces, police force, and income tax department among others
Most of the millions of glittering species are taken from coral reefs in the Philippines, Indonesia and other tropical countries