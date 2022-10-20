Dubai: Driver jailed for dumping body of man who died in his vehicle from drug overdose

Nearly half of sites prohibited in the first three months of 2022 were porn-related, others showed phishing and fraud bids
An Asian driver has been jailed and fined for facilitating the use of heroin for a man in his vehicle and then dumping his body when he died from an overdose.
The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced the defendant to five years in jail, as well as a fine of Dh50,000.
A truck driver had found the deceased's body in a sandy lot in the Jebel Ali Industrial Area in April last year.
A team of CID investigators from the Dubai Police found surveillance footage from the area, which showed the accused bringing the body to the lot and then fleeing in a vehicle. He was arrested shortly after he was identified.
The accused will be deported after serving his sentence.
