Dubai: Driver jailed for dumping body of man who died in his vehicle from drug overdose

Accused was also fined Dh50,000, sentenced to five years in prison for facilitating deceased's use of heroin

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 7:46 AM Last updated: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 2:26 PM

An Asian driver has been jailed and fined for facilitating the use of heroin for a man in his vehicle and then dumping his body when he died from an overdose.

The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced the defendant to five years in jail, as well as a fine of Dh50,000.

A truck driver had found the deceased's body in a sandy lot in the Jebel Ali Industrial Area in April last year.

A team of CID investigators from the Dubai Police found surveillance footage from the area, which showed the accused bringing the body to the lot and then fleeing in a vehicle. He was arrested shortly after he was identified.

The accused will be deported after serving his sentence.

