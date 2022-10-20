UAE: Man fined Dh50,000, banned from Twitter for insulting sports club fans

Authorities have also confiscated the devices he used to make the comments, and all information related to the crime has been deleted

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 4:56 PM Last updated: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 5:19 PM

A man who insulted fans of a sports club in the UAE on Twitter has been fined Dh50,000.

The Al-Ain Appeals Court also ordered for the confiscation of the devices he used and to delete all information related to the crime. The man was suspended from using Twitter for a period of one year.

The court issued the ruling after it found the man guilty of violating online laws. Court records stated that the accused posted inappropriate images on Twitter that were clearly offensive to the fans of the sports club.

The comments he made were uncalled for, authorities said – particularly considering the honourable and friendly competition between sports clubs and fans – and did not abide by ethical behaviour and rules regarding sports.

The Public Prosecution has referred the accused to court.

Prosecutors have urged the football fans to adhere to sports ethics and not to offend any person or entity, and to encourage positivity without using disgraceful words, signs or insinuations against others or breaking the law.

