India: Passenger carrying gold jewellery worth over Rs9.4 million arrested at Delhi airport

'Total 40 fire vehicles and 200-plus fire personnel were deployed' to douse the flames, said the Director of Delhi Fire Service Atul Garg
The airport customs preventive officers, seized 1,849 grams of gold jewellery worth over 94 lakhs from two passengers at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, the Customs department informed on Sunday.
The officers had received intelligence, based on which they made the arrests on Friday.
The two arrested persons have been identified as Amit Bhandari and Rohit Chhugani, both residents of Jodhpur, who had arrived from Dubai.
The passengers were intercepted after they crossed the green channel and their baggage was examined through x-ray.
While the baggage was being inspected, some suspicious x-ray images of black colour were observed in the baggage.
On checking, 1,849 grams of assorted gold jewellery were recovered, having a tariff value of Rs94,80,667.
The recoveries were made under section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962, while the arrests were made under section 104 of the Customs Act, 1962.
Further investigation is underway in the case.
