Watch: US President Biden arrives in New Delhi for G20 summit

China will be represented by Premier Li Qiang, not President Xi Jinping, while foreign minister Sergei Lavrov will represent Russia in the absence of President Vladimir Putin

Photo: PTI

By Reuters Published: Fri 8 Sep 2023, 5:43 PM Last updated: Fri 8 Sep 2023, 5:47 PM

United States President Joe Biden arrived in New Delhi on Friday to participate in the G20 leaders' summit being held over the weekend in the Indian capital.

