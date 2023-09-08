Watch: US President Biden arrives in New Delhi for G20 summit

The Paris-based body said relying on such programmes rather than human teachers could affect a child's emotional wellbeing and leave them vulnerable to manipulation
United States President Joe Biden arrived in New Delhi on Friday to participate in the G20 leaders' summit being held over the weekend in the Indian capital.
China will be represented by Premier Li Qiang, not President Xi Jinping, while foreign minister Sergei Lavrov will represent Russia in the absence of President Vladimir Putin.
ALSO READ:
The Paris-based body said relying on such programmes rather than human teachers could affect a child's emotional wellbeing and leave them vulnerable to manipulation
The G20 leaders are expected to announce the decision during the summit, a report said
The women were told to sit in their assigned seats that were wet and had visible vomit residue
Israel's Weizmann Institute's research team says their 'embryo model' looked like a 'textbook example of a real 14-day-old embryo'
July remains the hottest month ever recorded
The company said its shot generated an 8.7-fold increase in neutralising antibodies in humans against BA.2.86
The Daikin MC55VBFVM Air Purifier is a breath of fresh air in every way
The European Commission named 22 platform services belonging to US tech behemoths