Watch: IMF managing director dances to Indian folk music at G20 welcome performance

The G20 Summit is being held at the newly-inaugurated Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan in the national capital

By ANI Published: Fri 8 Sep 2023, 4:14 PM Last updated: Fri 8 Sep 2023, 4:33 PM

International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director Kristalina Georgieva arrived in Delhi on Thursday. On her arrival at the New Delhi airport, she was welcomed with tunes of Odisha's famous Sambalpuri folk songs.

On hearing the melody of the Sambalpuri song and watching the artists' dance performance, Georgieva could not stop herself from shaking a leg and joining in with the Sambalpuri artists.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shared a video of the event on X, expressing his pride in Odia culture. Watch the video below:

“Difficult to resist Sambalpuri beats MD International Monetary Fund, K Georgieva, arrives in India for the G20 summit to a Sambalpuri song and dance welcome. Odia Pride,” Pradhan wrote in a post on X.

Presidents of various countries, Prime Ministers, and heads of international organisations are arriving in India to attend the G20 meeting, which is being held under the chairmanship of India from September 9 to 10.

India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year, and about 200 meetings related to the G20 were organised in 60 cities across the country. This is the first time that a G20 Summit is taking place under India’s presidency.

The Group of Twenty (G20) was formed in 1999 to maintain global financial stability by incorporating middle-income countries. The G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation. It plays an important role in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues.

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit, stating the leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

The next G20 presidency is going to be taken over by Brazil in 2024, followed by South Africa in 2025.