G20 Summit: 'Historic and path-breaking' declaration, says top Indian official

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the proposal to adopt the leadership declaration had been accepted

by Nithin Belle Published: Sat 9 Sep 2023, 4:44 PM

A top Indian official involved in formulating the G20 declaration described it as “historical and path-breaking” after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the proposal to adopt the leadership declaration had been accepted.

“Historical & Path breaking #G20 Declaration with 100% consensus on all developmental and geo-political issues,” tweeted Amitabh Kant, who was the ‘sherpa’ (personal representative of PM Modi). “The new geopolitical paras are a powerful call for Planet, People, Peace and Prosperity in todays world . Demonstrates PM @narendramodi leadership in today’s world.”

According to Kant, G20 India was the ‘most ambitious’ in the history of G20 presidencies. "With 112 outcomes and presidency documents, we have more than tripled the substantive work from previous presidencies," he added. India’s G20 presidency had been “inclusive, ambitious, decisive, action-oriented and unafraid to challenge the status quo.”

Modi had earlier congratulated his “sherpa, ministers, who worked hard for it and made it possible."

Anand Sahu, another close aide of Modi, said the G20 meet will set “a new dimension for the world leader to rethink for Global trust togetherness with unconditional love & gesture.”

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman thanked all G20 member nations for supporting the Leaders’ Declaration. Sitharaman thanks G20 nations for cooperation in endorsing New Delhi Leaders' Declaration.

“Today at the #G20 Leaders’ Summit #NewDelhiLeadersDeclaration is officially adopted. @PMOIndia @narendramodi’s emphasis on human-centric globalisation and our concerns of #GlobalSouth have found resonance and recognition. Thanking all G20 members for their cooperation and support,” she said.

