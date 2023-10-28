Filipina beauty queen still missing; police officer linked to her disappearance

Philippine authorities vowed to carry out a thorough, impartial investigation of the incident

Miss Grand Philippines 2023 candidate Catherine Camilon

More than two weeks into the search for missing Filipina beauty queen Catherine Camilon, a police officer emerged as a 'person of interest', according to local media reports.

Camilon, who recently competed in Miss Grand Philippines 2023, last made contact with her family on October 12. She was officially declared a missing person six days later — with a Php250,000 reward offered to whoever could provide any information on her whereabouts.

CCTV footage that the police had gathered revealed that the 26-year-old was last seen at a mall in Lemery in the Philippine province of Batangas. Other clips showed her driving her car, appearing she was with a passenger at some point.

The authorities had been looking for the original owner of the car she was driving but a fictitious address had been provided in the deed of sale, the police told local media.

Apparently, it was a police officer who gave the vehicle to the beauty queen. He has been identified as a person of interest and now temporarily relieved from his post, the reports added.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) — which oversees the Philippine National Police (PNP) — vowed to carry out a thorough investigation.

"We will not tolerate or cover up any wrongdoing among PNP officers," Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said in a statement, adding that he was "greatly disturbed" upon finding out that a cop was linked in the case.

