Filipina beauty queen still missing; police officer linked to her disappearance

The Future Investment Initiative (FII), often referred to as 'Davos in the Desert,' is being held in Riyadh
More than two weeks into the search for missing Filipina beauty queen Catherine Camilon, a police officer emerged as a 'person of interest', according to local media reports.
Camilon, who recently competed in Miss Grand Philippines 2023, last made contact with her family on October 12. She was officially declared a missing person six days later — with a Php250,000 reward offered to whoever could provide any information on her whereabouts.
CCTV footage that the police had gathered revealed that the 26-year-old was last seen at a mall in Lemery in the Philippine province of Batangas. Other clips showed her driving her car, appearing she was with a passenger at some point.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The authorities had been looking for the original owner of the car she was driving but a fictitious address had been provided in the deed of sale, the police told local media.
Apparently, it was a police officer who gave the vehicle to the beauty queen. He has been identified as a person of interest and now temporarily relieved from his post, the reports added.
The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) — which oversees the Philippine National Police (PNP) — vowed to carry out a thorough investigation.
"We will not tolerate or cover up any wrongdoing among PNP officers," Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said in a statement, adding that he was "greatly disturbed" upon finding out that a cop was linked in the case.
ALSO READ:
The Future Investment Initiative (FII), often referred to as 'Davos in the Desert,' is being held in Riyadh
The Polesie, which was carrying 22 passengers, is still waterborne
The Palestinian death toll has topped 5,000 in two weeks of Israeli air strikes
Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO members yet to ratify Sweden's membership request
The Moon is about 40 million years older than previously thought — forming more than 4.46 billion years ago, within 110 million years after the solar system's birth, say scientists
Media reports said that out of 10 people detained in the murder case, four had been directly involved
They discuss the need to prevent escalation in the region and to work toward a durable peace
The advisory follows the ordered departure of eligible family members and non-emergency US government personnel from missions in Iraq