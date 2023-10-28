Israeli hostage families demand government explanation of Gaza strikes

More than 220 people are believed to have been abducted in the October 7 attack by Hamas

Photo: Reuters

By AFP Published: Sat 28 Oct 2023, 12:21 PM

Families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas militants in Gaza on Saturday demanded an immediate government explanation about the fate of the captives after the army intensified strikes on the Palestinian territory.

The main group representing more than 220 people believed abducted in the October 7 attacks by Hamas sought an immediate meeting with ministers.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement that relatives were angry over the "absolute uncertainty regarding the fate of the hostages held (in Gaza), who were also subject to the heavy bombings".

