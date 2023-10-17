Filipina beauty queen reported missing since October 12

She was supposed to meet someone at a gasoline station, according to her family

by Web Desk Published: Tue 17 Oct 2023, 3:46 PM

A beauty queen in the Philippines has been reported missing. It has been five days since her family's last contact with her — and authorities still have no leads on what happened to her, according to local media reports.

Catherine Camilon, a contestant in Miss Grand Philippines 2023, was reportedly driving her car on October 12 and was supposed to meet someone at a gasoline station, according to her family, recalling their last conversation with her.

"She told us she was waiting for her companion at a gasoline station in Bauan, Batangas," her mother told reporters. The family, however, couldn't recall the name of the person Catherine was supposed to meet.

A few hours after that phone call, Catherine could no longer be reached, with her phone switched off.

Her mother Rosario said that Catherine had never failed to update them on her whereabouts. "There was never a day when she didn't tell me where she was."

The police said they tried checking the CCTV cameras at the gasoline station where she was waiting on October 12, but, unfortunately, they weren't working.

The Camilon family has been appealing to the public for help.

" We will never stop until you are found. We are looking for you, and you know that," Catherine's sister Chin-chin posted on Facebook.

Catherine represented Batangas in the Miss Grand Philippines 2023 in July. She is also a public school teacher.

