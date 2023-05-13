Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude strikes Japan

The former state deputy chief minister launched a 125-kilometre 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' from Ajmer to Jaipur on May 11 to raise issues during the previous BJP regime
An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 jolted Japan's Kurio region on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The quake struck 54 km SW of Kurio, Japan, at a depth of 14.3km. According to USGS, the earthquake's location was found to be at 29.995°N and 129.957°E, respectively.
No casualties have been reported yet, as further details are awaited.
On May 11, an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter Scale left several people injured after hitting areas surrounding Tokyo Bay early in the day, reported Kyodo News.
According to the Japanese weather agency and local authorities, the earthquake was also witnessed in areas including Chiba Prefecture and downtown Tokyo.
The agency also stated that the first earthquake at 4.16 am registered an upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Kisarazu and a lower 5 in Kimitsu, both in Chiba Prefecture, and a 4 in areas including Tokyo's Chiyoda. However, no warning for a tsunami was issued.
The Japanese weather agency defined the upper 5 as a situation where it becomes difficult for many people to walk. Since March 2012, it was the first time that Chiba Prefecture was shaken by an upper-5 earthquake, according to Kyodo News.
Roof tiles of three homes got dislocated and fell on the ground, while the building windows had developed cracked from the shaking in Kisarazu.
Five elderly people sustained minor injuries in Chiba Prefecture. Another two were injured in adjacent Kanagawa Prefecture, where a woman fell at home and a man suffered a head injury after a light fell from a shelf while he was asleep.
The former state deputy chief minister launched a 125-kilometre 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' from Ajmer to Jaipur on May 11 to raise issues during the previous BJP regime
WHO chief makes the declaration based on the recommendation of the organisation's emergency committee
Since the tremor was recorded offshore, authorities looked into tsunami threat
The result for the three-cornered contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) will be announced on Saturday
The controversial multilingual film starring Adah Sharma was released in cinemas on Friday
Congress leader announces five-day, 125km 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' from May 11 over 'corruption' and cases of leaking of papers for state government recruitment exams
As authorities in Kerala conduct a probe into the tragedy, details emerge about how the owner of the boat had violated regulations to run his business
According to the platform's policy, users should log in to their account at least once every 30 days to avoid permanent removal due to prolonged inactivity