38 Filipino kids die in road accidents every day: Study

As many as 38 children die in crashes on the Philippines' roads every single day — a shocking figure revealed in the Southeast Asian country as the world marks UN Road Safety Week.
Community organisation Move As One Coalition shared the data, citing studies conducted by the University of the Philippines' National Centre for Transportation Studies (NCTS).
The research said these deaths were specifically caused by road traffic injuries.
"The death of even a single child in a preventable road crash is enough cause for outrage. Let’s channel this anger into action and unite against the senseless loss of young lives on our roads," the coalition said in a Facebook post as part of an awareness drive.
This grim reality, however, is not happening only in the Philippines, according to a local media report. Globally, thousands are killed in road accidents every year, with UN studies saying the number hits 1.3 million.
Injuries and violence have become a "major cause of death in children under the age of 18", according to a report citing UN research..
Move As One — a group of Filipinos advocating for safer, more inclusive public transportation system — called on both the authorities and road users to make streets safer.
"Speed management, improvement of infrastructure, and stricter enforcement of traffic laws are crucial steps. We can't afford to consider these incidents as accidents that are beyond our control. Together, we can make a difference," it said.
