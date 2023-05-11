Boys, age 6 and 3, drive parents' car to go to toy store; crash into lamppost in Malaysia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses condolences, announces Rs200,000 ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased
Two minor brothers, aged six and three, who took their parents' car for a late-night spin, ended up ramming it into a lamppost on Wednesday night on the Malaysian island of Langkawi, reported CNN.
Apparently, the reason behind their ride was their late-night urge to buy a new toy car.
Langkawi police chief Shariman Ashari said the car, the boys were driving, a silver Toyota Vioas, caught the attention of other drivers who chased them as they thought the driver was "drunk," CNN reported.
He also said the boys had sneaked out of their home in the car while their "mother was in the bathroom and father was asleep." They drove around 2.5km before they crashed into a lamppost, damaging the car's bonnet, Shariman added.
He also said: "The driver was a minor aged six, who was driving a passenger — his brother, aged three. The crash occurred when the car, travelling from Ulu Melaka towards Kampung Nyior Chabang, lost control and crashed into a lamppost near Kampung Titi Chanwang."
A 95-second-long video shows the two boys sitting in the driver's seat, wearing casual shirts and red pants, as per CNN.
In the now-viral video, they can be heard telling passersby that they are heading to a toy store to purchase a model car. The elder boy exclaims in Malay, "Mama is at home and we are going to the store." While, the younger one shouts, "Mama is at home and we are going to the store."
The police also said that the elder boy sustained a cut on his chin while his brother remained uninjured. The police have not named either child.
They added that the case is being investigated under Section-43 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving, reported CNN.
ALSO READ:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses condolences, announces Rs200,000 ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased
WHAT WE TALK ABOUT WHEN WE TALK ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH TREATMENT
Inbox management can be mind-numbing. You might have wondered, couldn’t a robot do this?
Foreign ministers of Pakistan and Afghanistan emphasise the need for enhanced coordination to deepen bilateral cooperation
Congress leader chats with delivery partners, assures party poll promise of Gig Workers' Welfare Board with corpus of Rs30 billion
All three major political parties in the state — BJP, Congress and JD(S) — are busy making their last pitch to woo the voters
'Govt delegations from the Syrian Arab Republic will resume their participation in Arab League meetings,' says unanimous decision by group's foreign ministers
After a meeting between Lula, UK PM Rishi Sunak, Britain pledged to contribute 80 million pounds to Amazon Fund, created in 2008 to preserve rainforest