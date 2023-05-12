UAE: Pakistani couple killed in car accident; 3-year-old son survives

The two were returning to Dubai from Al Ain after a day trip when the husband dozed off while driving

Photo for illustrative purposes only

by Waheed Abbas Published: Fri 12 May 2023, 5:19 PM Last updated: Fri 12 May 2023, 5:43 PM

A Pakistani couple died in Al Ain in a car accident, while their three-year-old son is undergoing treatment at a local hospital for serious injuries.

The family was reportedly returning to Dubai from Al Ain after a day’s trip when the husband dozed off while driving the car.

Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s ambassador to the UAE, confirmed to Khaleej Times that the deceased’s bodies were flown to Pakistan today after the unfortunate accident.

“The coupled died in an unfortunate accident. The embassy issued a no-objection certificate and outpass for the repatriation of the bodies yesterday. Their bodies were flown to Pakistan early today,” the ambassador said.

Pakistani diaspora is the second largest expatriate community in the UAE, accounting for 1.7 million population. The UAE is the second largest home of the Pakistani diaspora after Saudi Arabia outside their home country.

“The Welfare Attache at the embassy is in touch with the families of the deceased couple here in the UAE and Pakistan. The child is still in the intensive care unit. Once he recovers, we will make arrangements that the child also meets his relatives,” he said.

A large number of Al Ain residents and the couple’s relatives turned up to pay respects to the couple before their bodies were repatriated to Pakistan.

The ambassador added that the couple was buried today after the funeral in Pakistan.

