Video: Emirati mourns death of Indian worker who had been with his family for over 40 years; tribute post goes viral

Several Netizens share heartwarming stories that highlight how Emiratis treat their staff like family

by Ruqayya Al Qaydi Published: Thu 11 May 2023, 6:00 AM

An Emirati man's tribute to an Indian worker has touched the hearts of hundreds of people on social media.

Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, a UAE national, took to Twitter to mourn the death of the "loyal, faithful, and kind worker" who had served his family's company for over 40 years. The expat recently passed away due to an electrical accident.

Sharing a video clip and a photo of the worker, Al Qasimi wrote: "Babo..Our Indian worker, who worked with us for more than forty years, was a model of a loyal, faithful, and kind worker. He refused to leave us to rest due to his age. Unfortunately, as a result of an electrical accident this morning, we found him that he had passed away. May God have mercy on him."

Here's the original post in Arabic:

It was a tribute post that moved several people — generating a treasure trove of heartwarming stories that highlighted how Emiratis treated their staff like family.

Muftah Al Nuaimi expressed his admiration for Al Qasimi, saying that if it weren’t for his and his family's kindness, the Indian worker wouldn't have stayed with them well past his retirement. "May Allah reward you with the best of this world and the paradise of the hereafter," he added.

Emirati families have been known for their respectful and caring treatment of domestic workers, providing them with a comfortable living environment, healthcare, and even education.

A Netizen named Mohammed recalled a similar incident where a man's employer sent his salary to his family after his death, saying it is a sign of their gratitude and respect.

"May Allah return every stranger to their homes and families safely and keep everyone safe," Mohammed added.

Um Mahir shared a story about her Filipina housemaid who has been with her for 15 years and is now considered part of her family. "She works hard and never falls short," she wrote.

These stories serve as a reminder that kindness and compassion can make a profound impact. In recent years, the UAE has implemented various measures to improve the rights and welfare of foreign workers, including the introduction of a minimum wage and better working conditions. Many Emirati employers, however, go beyond what is legally required to provide their workers with exceptional care.

