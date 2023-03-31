UAE jobs: New salary payment rule for 5 types of domestic workers to take effect on April 1

Those who have a pending labour complaint or are yet to complete 30 days of employment are exempted from the policy

By Web Desk Published: Fri 31 Mar 2023, 6:18 PM

It is mandatory for UAE employers to register their domestic workers in the country's wage protection system (WPS), and starting tomorrow (April 1), more professions should be included in this salary scheme.

The WPS is an electronic salary transfer system that allows institutions to pay wages via banks, currency exchange, and financial institutions that have been approved and authorised to provide the service.

With this system, the UAE authorities ensure that employees and workers are paid on time.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) renewed its call for employers to register their domestic workers in the WPS.

Starting tomorrow, April 1, five professions under the domestic worker category must be in the system. These include:

Private agricultural engineer Public Relations Officer (PRO) Housekeeper Personal tutor Personal trainer

Domestic workers who have a pending labour complaint — or are unemployed, or have a registered notice of absence-from-work — are excluded from this WPS rule.

Those who are yet to complete 30 days since the start of their employment contract are also not covered.

The 19 professions that fall under the domestic worker category are: housemaid, sailor/boatman, security guard, household shepherd, household horse groomer, household falcon trainer, physical labour worker, housekeeper, cook, nanny/babysitter, farmer, gardener, personal driver, private agricultural engineer, Public Relations Officer (PRO), personal nurse, personal tutor, and personal trainer

