UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE jobs: New salary payment rule for 5 types of domestic workers to take effect on April 1

Those who have a pending labour complaint or are yet to complete 30 days of employment are exempted from the policy

File photo
File photo

By Web Desk

Published: Fri 31 Mar 2023, 6:18 PM

It is mandatory for UAE employers to register their domestic workers in the country's wage protection system (WPS), and starting tomorrow (April 1), more professions should be included in this salary scheme.

The WPS is an electronic salary transfer system that allows institutions to pay wages via banks, currency exchange, and financial institutions that have been approved and authorised to provide the service.

With this system, the UAE authorities ensure that employees and workers are paid on time.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) renewed its call for employers to register their domestic workers in the WPS.

Starting tomorrow, April 1, five professions under the domestic worker category must be in the system. These include:

  1. Private agricultural engineer
  2. Public Relations Officer (PRO)
  3. Housekeeper
  4. Personal tutor
  5. Personal trainer

Domestic workers who have a pending labour complaint — or are unemployed, or have a registered notice of absence-from-work — are excluded from this WPS rule.

Those who are yet to complete 30 days since the start of their employment contract are also not covered.

The 19 professions that fall under the domestic worker category are: housemaid, sailor/boatman, security guard, household shepherd, household horse groomer, household falcon trainer, physical labour worker, housekeeper, cook, nanny/babysitter, farmer, gardener, personal driver, private agricultural engineer, Public Relations Officer (PRO), personal nurse, personal tutor, and personal trainer

ALSO READ:


More news from Jobs
Ace your job interview with these key do's and don'ts

jobs

Ace your job interview with these key do's and don'ts

According to research, nearly 33% of interviewers make their decision about a candidate in the first minute and a half of a job interview. Make your 90 seconds count with the help of the following Do’s and Don’ts of attending job interviews.

jobs