Up to Dh10-million penalty in UAE: List of fines for violations under new domestic workers law

Violations of the recently introduced domestic workers law in the UAE are punishable by penalties of up to Dh10 million, aside from imprisonment.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said the new law establishes a “comprehensive framework to strengthen and regulate labour relations” for the recruitment and employment of the domestic workers, including housemaid, guard, falcon caretaker, housekeeper, cook, nanny, gardener, family driver, private nurse etc.
The new law outlines job contracts, working hours, weekly holidays, annual leaves, obligations of employers and workers, salary, termination, end of service benefits, violations and legal proceedings.
A fine of not less than Dh5,000 and up to Dh1 million shall be imposed on those who violate any provisions of the decree-law. Significantly, fines imposed shall be multiplied to a maximum of Dh10 million based on the number of workers involved in the violation.
Here are some of the violations and corresponding penalties:
