Up to Dh10-million penalty in UAE: List of fines for violations under new domestic workers law

Rules outline job contracts, working hours, weekly holidays, annual leaves, obligations, among other conditions

File photo

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 17 Dec 2022, 3:41 PM Last updated: Sat 17 Dec 2022, 3:47 PM

Violations of the recently introduced domestic workers law in the UAE are punishable by penalties of up to Dh10 million, aside from imprisonment.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said the new law establishes a “comprehensive framework to strengthen and regulate labour relations” for the recruitment and employment of the domestic workers, including housemaid, guard, falcon caretaker, housekeeper, cook, nanny, gardener, family driver, private nurse etc.

The new law outlines job contracts, working hours, weekly holidays, annual leaves, obligations of employers and workers, salary, termination, end of service benefits, violations and legal proceedings.

A fine of not less than Dh5,000 and up to Dh1 million shall be imposed on those who violate any provisions of the decree-law. Significantly, fines imposed shall be multiplied to a maximum of Dh10 million based on the number of workers involved in the violation.

Here are some of the violations and corresponding penalties:

Fines ranging from Dh200,000 to Dh1 million, and jail term for a year, or one of the two penalties can be slapped for engaging in any form of mediation or temporary employment of domestic workers without obtaining a license. Also, those who misuse the authorisation/login credentials granted to them to access the ministry’s portal or allowing others to access such systems in a manner that disrupts labour relations or procedures.

A six-month jail time and a fine of at least Dh20,000 and up to Dh100,000 or one of these penalties will be imposed on those who submit false information or documents with the intention of recruiting a domestic worker to work, or any act of obstructing or preventing a judicial officer from implementing the law.

A fine of Dh50,000 to Dh200,000 on domestic workers’ recruitment agencies who violate any provisions of the law. A similar fine will be imposed on anyone for providing employment to a domestic worker without obtaining a work permit, employing or recruiting a domestic worker and failing to provide him/her with employment, making use of work permits for domestic workers for purposes other than those for which they were issued, closure of the recruitment agency operations without following the necessary procedures for the settlement of domestic workers' dues, recruiting or employing anyone under the age of 18 years, assisting a domestic worker to abandon employment or providing them with shelter or housing in order to exploit or employ them in an illegal manner.

Importantly, penalties will be doubled if anyone commits a violation within a year of being found guilty.

