Watch: UAE expat workers including nannies, security guards honoured for significant role in society

As part of International Workers Day, MoHRE officials are seen distributing gift bags, certificates to workers of different nationalities

by

Angel Tesorero

Published: Wed 3 May 2023, 8:45 PM

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) tweeted a touching short video on Wednesday recognising the efforts and significant role of UAE workers in society.

In the one-minute video clip, which is part of the recent celebration of International Workers Day, MoHRE officials are seen distributing gift bags and certificates to various workers, including nannies, domestic staff, drivers, cooks, security guards, cleaners and labourers. “You guys are in our hearts,” MoHRE said.

On May 1, officials from the Ministry, including MoHRE Minister Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, visited a construction site for Aldar Properties in Abu Dhabi and Dubai Refreshment Company.

Al Awar highlighted during visits: “Guaranteeing the rights of employees and employers equitably, which stabilises the employment relationship, is a priority at MoHRE, in line with the UAE’s commitments through international labour conventions.

“We are keen on constantly enforcing legislation and policies, and continuously updating them to maintain decent working conditions, strengthening the UAE’s position as a global destination to live and work,” he added.

